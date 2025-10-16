Russia and Ukraine on Thursday traded accusations regarding overnight air strikes on each other's Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov said the Russian Defence Ministry repelled a “massive” drone attack by Ukraine on energy infrastructure in the southern region.

Bocharov said debris from a downed drone caused a fire at the Balashovskaya substation in the region’s Novonikolayevsky district.

“Firefighters are quickly extinguishing it. Repair crews are restoring power to the surrounding communities. There was no damage to residential buildings or injuries,” Bocharov added.

Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said several villages in his region also remained without power following a drone attack in a “neighbouring region,” without further specification.

The Defence Ministry claimed it downed 51 Ukrainian drones overnight, 11 of which were shot down over the Volgograd region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's national oil and gas company Naftogaz said on Telegram that Russia carried out a large-scale strike on its facilities, reporting damage in several regions with the operation of some “critical” facilities being temporarily halted.

“Such attacks directly affect the volumes of its own gas production, which the company is forced to partially compensate for through imports,” the statement said.