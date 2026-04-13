After a sleepless, at times tense night in Islamabad, Iranian and US officials ended their highest-level talks in decades without a breakthrough, but 11 sources familiar with the negotiations said the dialogue remained alive.

The weekend meeting to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran, held four days after last Tuesday's ceasefire announcement, was the first direct encounter between US and Iranian officials in more than a decade and the most senior engagement since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A Pakistani government source told Anadolu Agency that the next round of "high-level" US-Iran talks will be held in Islamabad "very soon."

Inside Islamabad's luxury Serena Hotel, the talks unfolded across two separate wings and one common area — one for the US side, one for the Iranians and one for trilateral meetings involving Pakistani mediators, operational staff told Reuters news agency.

Among the slew of issues at stake was the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit point for global energy supplies that Iran has effectively blocked, but the US has vowed to reopen, as well as Iran's nuclear programme and international sanctions on Tehran.

Phones were not allowed in the main room, forcing delegates, including US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, to step out during breaks to relay messages back home, two of the sources said.

"There was a strong hope in the middle of the talks that there would be a breakthrough and the two sides would reach an agreement. However, things changed within no time," a Pakistani government source said.

Another source involved in the talks said the parties came "very close" to an agreement and were "80 percent there" before running into decisions that could not be settled on the spot.

Two senior Iranian sources described the atmosphere as heavy and unfriendly, adding that while Pakistan tried to soften the mood, neither side showed any willingness to ease tensions.

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Turning point

Nevertheless, the two Iranian sources said that by early Sunday morning, the atmosphere had shown some improvement, and the possibility of a one-day extension began to take shape.

However, differences persisted. A US source said the Iranians did not properly understand that the core US aim was to have a deal that ensured Iran would never obtain a nuclear weapon. Among Iran's concerns was a distrust of US intentions.

This account, based on sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, offers a first account of the internal dynamics of the meeting, how the mood in the room shifted, how talks ended after signs that the meeting might be extended, and how further dialogue remains on the cards.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump claimed Iran had "called this morning" and that "they'd like to work a deal."

A US official, referring to Trump's comment, said there was continued engagement between the US and Iran and forward motion on trying to get to an agreement.

Asked for comment, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the US position had never shifted in the Islamabad meeting.