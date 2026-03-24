The United States will continue its strikes on Iran, with the pause applying only to attacks on Tehran's energy sites, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing a US official, during what President Donald Trump has described as "productive" talks with unidentified Iranian officials.

"The stop on attacks for five days is only on their energy sites," a US official told Semafor.

"It is not on the military sites and the navy, and the ballistic missiles, and the defence industrial base. The initial initiatives of (Operation) Epic Fury will continue," he told the news agency.

Earlier on Monday, Trump postponed for five days a plan to hit Iran’s energy grid after he gave a 48‑hour ultimatum that Iran must allow free passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran retaliated against Trump’s threat by saying that more energy sites in the Gulf region will be Tehran’s targets, which will cripple the global economy.

Tehran later denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States, refuting Trump’s claims.

The White House, the US State Department and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.