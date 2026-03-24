WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US will continue strikes on Iran, excluding energy sites — report
According to a US official, strikes on Iran will continue to target military sites, while attacks on energy infrastructure are paused due to negotiations claimed by Trump.
US will continue strikes on Iran, excluding energy sites — report
US official said operations against Iran’s military, navy, and defence bases continue. [File foto] / Reuters
March 24, 2026

The United States will continue its strikes on Iran, with the pause applying only to attacks on Tehran's energy sites, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing a US official, during what President Donald Trump has described as "productive" talks with unidentified Iranian officials.

"The stop on attacks for five days is only on their energy sites," a US official told Semafor.

"It is not on the military sites and the navy, and the ballistic missiles, and the defence industrial base. The initial initiatives of (Operation) Epic Fury will continue," he told the news agency.

Earlier on Monday, Trump postponed for five days a plan to hit Iran’s energy grid after he gave a 48‑hour ultimatum that Iran must allow free passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran retaliated against Trump’s threat by saying that more energy sites in the Gulf region will be Tehran’s targets, which will cripple the global economy.

Tehran later denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States, refuting Trump’s claims.

The White House, the US State Department and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RECOMMENDED

The Semafor report also added that Israel was not party to Washington's talks with Tehran.

RelatedTRT World - Trump has threatened to obliterate Iran’s power grid. But experts say it’s not as easy as it sounds.

Israel’s vital interests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken with Donald Trump regarding Iran, after the US president’s announcement of talks.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are leading negotiations, with Israel receiving updates but not participating directly.

According to Semafor, Vice President JD Vance may be “leveraged” in future negotiations, though only Trump, Witkoff and Kushner are currently authorised to engage with Iran.

RelatedTRT World - Trump claims holding 'strong talks' with Iran's 'respected leader', not Khamenei
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks