WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Berlin for video conference with US President Trump, European leaders
German Chancellor Merz, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to attend video conference together after bilateral meeting at Federal Chancellery, according to government sources.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Berlin for video conference with US President Trump, European leaders
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. / AA
August 13, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Wednesday ahead of meetings with European allies and US President Donald Trump, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told AFP.

Zelenskyy and European leaders will hold urgent talks with Trump, hoping to convince him to respect Kiev's interests in his looming summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

After meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelenskyy will join him at the Federal Chancellery for the critical video conference with Trump, according to German public broadcaster ARD, which cited government officials.

The video conference, scheduled for 3 pm local time (1300GMT), aims to establish common positions among the Western allies ahead of Trump's planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska on Friday.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Putin’s patience, Trump’s Alaska gambit, and the Ukraine stalemate

European and Ukrainian officials plan to seek firm assurances from Trump that no agreements regarding the Ukraine war will be made during the summit without Kiev's explicit consent.

German government sources said ahead of Wednesday's video conference with Trump, Chancellor Merz and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will hold a virtual meeting with European leaders around 2 pm local time (1200GMT) to coordinate their joint approach.

The meeting will include heads of state and government from Ukraine's key supporters —France, the UK, Italy, Poland, and Finland — along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan