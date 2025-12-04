Civilian-led Israeli and Lebanese delegations participated in a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism in Naqoura in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the first direct talks between the two countries in more than 40 years.
Former Lebanese ambassador to Washington, Simon Karam, and senior director for foreign policy of Israel's National Security Council, Uri Resnick, joined the meeting chaired by US Special Envoy to Lebanon Morgan Ortagus as civilian participants, according to the US Embassy in Lebanon.
“Their inclusion reflects the Mechanism’s commitment to facilitating political and military discussions to achieve security, stability, and a durable peace for all communities affected by the conflict,” the embassy said in a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the meeting took place “in a good atmosphere.”
“It was agreed that ideas would be formulated to advance possible economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon,” the office said, noting that Hezbollah disarmament is obligatory, “regardless of the advancement of economic cooperation.”
The sides agreed to hold a follow-up discussion, the statement said.
“This is an initial attempt to establish a basis for a relationship and economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon,” Netanyahu’s office said in an earlier statement.
Israeli Channel 12 described the announcement as “unusual.”
The meeting was held hours after Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said Tel Aviv was preparing for a potential military escalation if the security situation in Lebanon deteriorates amid what it described as Hezbollah’s growing capabilities.
Earlier, Lebanese presidential spokesperson Najat Charafeddine said Washington informed Beirut that Israel agreed to add a non-military representative to its delegation.
The committee includes Lebanon, Israel, France, the US and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Lebanese President Joseph Aoun previously said negotiations with Israel were necessary to resolve outstanding issues.
In August, Lebanon’s government moved to disarm Hezbollah under US and Israeli pressure, though the group rejected a plan to bring all weapons under state control and demanded an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
Israel has killed 335 people and wounded 973 others in 1,038 attacks since the ceasefire agreement came into effect in November 2024, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January under the deal, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.