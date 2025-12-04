Civilian-led Israeli and Lebanese delegations participated in a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism in Naqoura in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the first direct talks between the two countries in more than 40 years.

Former Lebanese ambassador to Washington, Simon Karam, and senior director for foreign policy of Israel's National Security Council, Uri Resnick, joined the meeting chaired by US Special Envoy to Lebanon Morgan Ortagus as civilian participants, according to the US Embassy in Lebanon.

“Their inclusion reflects the Mechanism’s commitment to facilitating political and military discussions to achieve security, stability, and a durable peace for all communities affected by the conflict,” the embassy said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the meeting took place “in a good atmosphere.”

“It was agreed that ideas would be formulated to advance possible economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon,” the office said, noting that Hezbollah disarmament is obligatory, “regardless of the advancement of economic cooperation.”

The sides agreed to hold a follow-up discussion, the statement said.

“This is an initial attempt to establish a basis for a relationship and economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon,” Netanyahu’s office said in an earlier statement.

Israeli Channel 12 described the announcement as “unusual.”