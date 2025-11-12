Austrian authorities have charged two former officials from Syria's ousted Assad regime with serious crimes against civilians in detention, local media reported.

The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against two former members of Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime, public broadcaster ORF reported on Wednesday.

The former brigadier general of the intelligence service and the former lieutenant colonel of the local police in the Syrian city of Raqqa, both of whom have lived in Austria since 2015, are accused of serious crimes against civilians in detention, such as grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, and torture.

The men are accused of committing the crimes to "suppress the protest movement against the regime at the time and intimidate the population."

The mistreatment was not only carried out by others under their command, but they are also alleged to have personally "perpetrated acts of violence against detainees," according to the report.

So far, 21 victims have been identified who, "due to the injuries they suffered, some with severe long-term consequences," have joined the proceedings.

‘The Torture General’