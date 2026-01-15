In China, the names of things are often either ornately poetic or jarringly direct. A new, wildly popular app among young Chinese people is definitively the latter.

It's called, simply, "Are You Dead?"

In a vast country whose young people are increasingly on the move, the new, one-button app — which has taken the country by digital storm this month — is essentially exactly what it says it is.

People who live alone in far-off cities and may be at risk — or just perceived as such by friends or relatives — can push an outsized green circle on their phone screens and send proof of life over the network to a friend or loved one.

The cost: 8 yuan (about $1.10).

It's simple and straightforward — essentially a 21st-century Chinese digital version of those American pendants with an alert button on them for senior citizens that gave birth to the famed TV commercial: "I've fallen, and I can't get up!"

Developed by three young people in their 20s, "Are You Dead?" became the most downloaded paid app on the Apple App Store in China last week, according to local media reports.

It is also becoming a top download in places as diverse as Singapore and the Netherlands, Britain and India and the United States — in line with the developers' attitude that loneliness and safety aren't just Chinese issues.

"Every country has young people who move to big cities to chase their dreams," Ian Lu, 29, one of the app's developers, said on Thursday.

Lu, who worked and lived alone in the southern city of Shenzhen for five years, experienced such loneliness himself.

He said the need for a frictionless check-in is especially strong among introverts. "It's unrealistic," he said, "to message people every day just to tell them you're still alive".

A reflection of life in modern China

Against the backdrop of modern and increasingly frenetic Chinese life, the market for the app is understandable.

Traditionally, Chinese families have tended to live together or at least in close proximity across generations — something embedded deep in the nation's culture until recent years.

That has changed in the last few decades with urbanisation and rapid economic growth that have sent many Chinese to join what is effectively a diaspora within their own nation — and taken hundreds of millions far from parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Today, the country has more than 100 million households with only one person, according to an annual report from the National Bureau of Statistics of China in 2024.

Consider Chen Xingyu, 32, who has lived on her own for years in Kunming, the capital of southern China's Yunnan province. "It is new and funny. The name 'Are You Dead?' is very interesting," Chen said.

Chen, a "lying flat" practitioner who has rejected the gruelling, fast-paced career of many in her age group, would try the app but worries about data security.