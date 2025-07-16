The United States and Bahrain have signed a civilian nuclear energy accord as US President Donald Trump met with the Gulf nation's crown prince.

At a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the accord showed the United States is willing to work with any country that wants a civil nuclear energy programme "not geared toward weaponisation or threatening the security of their neighbours."

He was alluding to Iran, which the United States and Israel accuse of trying to develop nuclear weapons.

The United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 as it joined Israel's 12-day war against its arch foe.

Bahrain is a close ally of the United States and serves as the base for the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

Trump met later on Wednesday in the Oval Office with Crown Prince Salman Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa to discuss Mideast security issues and economic cooperation.