TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Abdel Fattah el Sisi are set to attend the forum’s closing session.
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
Erdogan and Sisi have set a target of reaching a bilateral trade volume of $15 billion by 2028. / AA
February 4, 2026

The closing session of the Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum kicked off in Cairo on Wednesday, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Egyptian capital for an official visit to the Arab country.

The Turkish president arrived in Cairo early Wednesday, where he was welcomed by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Egypt’s state-run Extra News channel said the business forum’s closing session saw “broad participation from the business communities in both Egypt and Türkiye as well as financial and economic institutions in both countries.”

According to the channel, the session will discuss “opportunities for mutual investment, increasing trade exchange, signing new trade agreements, as well as supporting partnerships between the private sectors of the two countries.”

Erdogan and Sisi are scheduled to take part in the forum’s closing session later today, the channel said.

The forum’s first session was held in early February in the city of El Alamein on Egypt’s North Coast.

The forum is considered one of the largest business meetings ever held between Egypt and Türkiye, with around 200 executives and officials from Türkiye’s trade, industry, and stock exchange sectors, and more than 100 business representatives from Egypt.

RECOMMENDED

Relations between Türkiye and Egypt have seen notable momentum in recent years, with bilateral trade volumes growing at an accelerating pace.

High-level visits and contacts between the two sides have recently led to the launch of several joint projects in trade, energy, defence, tourism, health, technology, and agriculture.

Trade volume between Türkiye and Egypt, which is Ankara’s largest trading partner in Africa, reached $8.8 billion in 2024. Türkiye’s exports to Egypt amounted to $4.2 billion, while imports stood at $4.6 billion.

Erdogan and Sisi have set a target of reaching a bilateral trade volume of $15 billion by 2028.

To achieve this goal, relevant ministries in both countries are intensifying efforts through a series of meetings aimed at developing practical plans to improve the investment environment in support of this ambition.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official