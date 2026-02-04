The closing session of the Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum kicked off in Cairo on Wednesday, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Egyptian capital for an official visit to the Arab country.

The Turkish president arrived in Cairo early Wednesday, where he was welcomed by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Egypt’s state-run Extra News channel said the business forum’s closing session saw “broad participation from the business communities in both Egypt and Türkiye as well as financial and economic institutions in both countries.”

According to the channel, the session will discuss “opportunities for mutual investment, increasing trade exchange, signing new trade agreements, as well as supporting partnerships between the private sectors of the two countries.”

Erdogan and Sisi are scheduled to take part in the forum’s closing session later today, the channel said.

The forum’s first session was held in early February in the city of El Alamein on Egypt’s North Coast.

The forum is considered one of the largest business meetings ever held between Egypt and Türkiye, with around 200 executives and officials from Türkiye’s trade, industry, and stock exchange sectors, and more than 100 business representatives from Egypt.