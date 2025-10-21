​​​​The German government has rejected an offer by the northern city of Hanover to accept up to 20 injured and traumatised children from Gaza, media reports said Tuesday.

"We deeply regret the response from the Federal Interior Ministry. The refusal is disappointing and incomprehensible," said Belit Onay, Hanover's mayor, who comes from a Turkish immigrant family.

Onay’s remarks were echoed by Hanover’s Regional President Steffen Krach, who pointed out that more than 16,000 people in Gaza depend on care from abroad.

"Not providing this assistance at least to those who need it most – namely the children – is cruel," Krach added.

A ministry letter obtained by the German Press Agency (dpa) says that even after recent progress in ending the fighting, the situation in Gaza remains "very confusing and unpredictable."

This also applies to the authorities on the Israeli and Egyptian sides, who would be responsible for issuing exit permits, it said.