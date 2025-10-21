WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Germany blocks entry of injured, traumatised children from Gaza
Hanover Mayor Belit Onay, whose city offered to take in children needing medical care, calls Berlin’s decision "disappointing and incomprehensible."
Germany blocks entry of injured, traumatised children from Gaza
In addition to Hanover, cities such as Bremen, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Bonn, Frankfurt, and Kiel have also joined the initiative. / AA
October 21, 2025

​​​​The German government has rejected an offer by the northern city of Hanover to accept up to 20 injured and traumatised children from Gaza, media reports said Tuesday.

"We deeply regret the response from the Federal Interior Ministry. The refusal is disappointing and incomprehensible," said Belit Onay, Hanover's mayor, who comes from a Turkish immigrant family.

Onay’s remarks were echoed by Hanover’s Regional President Steffen Krach, who pointed out that more than 16,000 people in Gaza depend on care from abroad.

"Not providing this assistance at least to those who need it most – namely the children – is cruel," Krach added.

A ministry letter obtained by the German Press Agency (dpa) says that even after recent progress in ending the fighting, the situation in Gaza remains "very confusing and unpredictable."

This also applies to the authorities on the Israeli and Egyptian sides, who would be responsible for issuing exit permits, it said.

RECOMMENDED

The transfer of children for treatment in Germany involves complex procedures – for example, clarifying the identity of those affected, the accompanying family members and their security assessment, the costs, and the question of realistic return options.

From the German government's perspective, the letter said it would be more advantageous to support the treatment of the injured and seriously ill locally.

The letter added: "I hope I have made it clear that we are united in our desire to provide assistance to the affected civilian population, especially the children, in Gaza, but that we see a different way, from our perspective, to provide assistance to as many people as possible."​​​​​​​

In addition to Hanover, cities such as Bremen, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Bonn, Frankfurt, and Kiel have also joined the initiative. The Protestant church in the central German state of Lower Saxony, where Hanover is located, also supports the initiative.

RelatedTRT World - Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage