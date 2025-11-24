Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung held comprehensive talks in Ankara aimed at strengthening cooperation across a wide range of sectors.
Erdogan said the leaders discussed bilateral relations covering trade, defence, artificial intelligence, energy, semiconductors, and other fields on Monday.
The two sides also signed a memorandum on plasma technology.
Erdogan noted that bilateral trade currently stands at more than $10 billion and that the goal is to raise it to $15 billion, adding that Türkiye will extend full support to South Korean investors seeking to invest in the country.
“Ankara and Seoul will continue to strengthen their relationship in many areas with a win-win understanding,” Erdogan said.
Stressing that defence cooperation could be deepened through reciprocal training and investment, the Turkish president said:
“Our discussions with the relevant institutions on the establishment of a clean power plant are also ongoing," Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Lee.
Erdogan expressed hope that successful defence collaboration would help boost both countries’ capacities and contribute to regional peace.
The Turkish president also welcomed South Korea’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with Syria, describing it as a “pleasing development.”
“Türkiye and South Korea support maintaining the Gaza ceasefire, preventing the killing of civilians, and pursuing a two-state solution.”
On Ukraine, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to support all diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace, “especially through the Istanbul talks.”
Erdogan said Ankara believes it can work with Seoul across many regions, including Iraq, Africa, and Central Asia, as well as in the reconstruction efforts in Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine.
On Sunday, the South Korean president said that his country and Türkiye "are brotherly nations bound by blood, having fought side by side to defend freedom and democracy".