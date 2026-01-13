French farmers drove tractors into Paris for the second time in a week to protest against an EU-Mercosur trade deal they say threatens local agriculture by creating unfair competition with cheaper South American imports.

The demonstration on Tuesday was organised by the FNSEA, which is one of France's largest farm unions.

Farmers in France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer, and other member states have been protesting for months over the EU-Mercosur deal and numerous local grievances.

The Paris police said it estimated around 350 tractors at the demonstration. One convoy of tractors had converged by the Arc de Triomphe, while another convoy arrived by the French parliament building.

"The Mercosur agreement was approved even though the European Parliament hasn't had its say. This is going to lead to imports of foreign goods that we are perfectly able to produce in France and that don't respect standards which are imposed on French farming," said Damien Greffin, vice president of the FNSEA and a farmer from the Paris region.