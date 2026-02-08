TÜRKİYE
Turkish star Alperen Sengun selected for 2026 NBA All-Star team
23-year old Turkish star to replace the injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World.
Houston Rockets centre Alperen Sengun shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein in Oklahoma City, February 7, 2026. / Reuters
February 8, 2026

Houston Rockets centre Alperen Sengun was named an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career.

"Houston Rockets centre Alperen Sengun has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Sunday, 2/15 on NBC & Peacock)," the NBA said in a statement on Sunday.

Sengun, 23, averaged 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and a career-high 6.3 assists in 44 games this season.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will feature two teams of US players (USA Stars and USA Stripes) and one team of international players (Team World) competing in a round-robin mini-tournament with four 12-minute games.

The game will take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 15.

