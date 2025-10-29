Multiple drones were spotted over a military base in Belgium on Saturday evening and again overnight, raising security concerns, Defence Minister Theo Francken has confirmed.

"Our guard post in Marche-en-Famenne noticed multiple drones over crucial parts of the headquarters of our army brigade on Saturday evening during an extended period. It was not the work of amateurs, but of skilled drone pilots," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

He added that the police and the General Intelligence and Security Service are investigating this "worrying incident" over the base, some 113 kilometres southeast of Brussels.

"Flying drones over military quarters is absolutely prohibited. We must be able to take them out of the air," he said.

Francken also confirmed to Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws that "there were four or five drones at the time," emphasising the sensitivity of the area. "Our main army barracks and critical infrastructure are located there."

The incident is the third recent report of drones near Belgian military sites, following earlier sightings at the Elsenborn camp in the East Cantons, according to the report.

‘Actors with malicious intent’

The origin of the drones remains unclear. While there has been speculation of Russian involvement, Francken told the daily that this cannot be confirmed.