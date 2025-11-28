The death toll from Hong Kong's worst fire in decades rose to 128 on Friday according to local media, with authorities saying they had contained the blaze, which tore through a residential complex in Tai Po district.

A firefighter was among the dead, while 76 people were injured, including 11 firefighters, the South China Morning Post reported.

Rescue operations are ongoing, although the fires in all blocks of the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex have been brought under control. Currently, 56 people are still in hospital.

Earlier, the daily reported that 280 people remained missing following the incident.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier said that the fires in the seven buildings have been brought under control.

The fire broke out around noon on Wednesday in the complex, which consists of more than 1,900 apartments, and spread rapidly due to bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.

The complex consists of eight towers with an estimated population of over 4,000 residents.

Police have detained two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction & Engineering Company on suspicion of manslaughter.

Authorities say the bamboo scaffolding erected for renovations and the foam plastic materials covering the windows contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire.

“We have reason to believe that the individuals responsible at the company were grossly negligent, which caused the fire to spread quickly and led to many fatalities," said Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung Lai-yee.

Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang said initial investigations showed the speed of the fire’s spread was unusual, pointing largely to the foam insulation material.