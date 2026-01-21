Seven Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded in a drone attack by the YPG terrorist group targeting an ammunition site in the northeastern Hasakah province, the Defence Ministry has said.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing the ministry’s Media and Communications Department on Wednesday, said army units discovered a workshop for manufacturing improvised explosive devices and drone munitions near the al Yarubiyah border crossing in the Hasakah countryside.

The facility, the ministry said, contained several Iranian-made drones that the YPG was preparing to arm.

After troops began securing and sweeping the site, the YPG targeted it with a suicide drone, killing seven soldiers and injuring 20 others, it added.

‘Clear violation’