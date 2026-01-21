WORLD
2 min read
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
Syrian army describes incident as "dangerous escalation" and "clear violation" of ceasefire by YPG.
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
Seven Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded in a drone attack by the YPG terrorist group. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

Seven Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded in a drone attack by the YPG terrorist group targeting an ammunition site in the northeastern Hasakah province, the Defence Ministry has said.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing the ministry’s Media and Communications Department on Wednesday, said army units discovered a workshop for manufacturing improvised explosive devices and drone munitions near the al Yarubiyah border crossing in the Hasakah countryside.

The facility, the ministry said, contained several Iranian-made drones that the YPG was preparing to arm.

After troops began securing and sweeping the site, the YPG targeted it with a suicide drone, killing seven soldiers and injuring 20 others, it added.

RelatedTRT World - Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army

‘Clear violation’

RECOMMENDED

In a separate statement, the army’s Operations Command described the incident as a “dangerous escalation” and a “clear violation” of the ceasefire, saying the YPG continues attacks on Syrians and their army and disregards all previous agreements, according to the news agency.

The attack came after the Syrian presidency said on Tuesday that a “mutual understanding” had been reached with the YPG group regarding the future of the Hasakah province.

The defence ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG, which took effect at 1700 GMT on Tuesday.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU.

Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files