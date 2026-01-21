Seven Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded in a drone attack by the YPG terrorist group targeting an ammunition site in the northeastern Hasakah province, the Defence Ministry has said.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing the ministry’s Media and Communications Department on Wednesday, said army units discovered a workshop for manufacturing improvised explosive devices and drone munitions near the al Yarubiyah border crossing in the Hasakah countryside.
The facility, the ministry said, contained several Iranian-made drones that the YPG was preparing to arm.
After troops began securing and sweeping the site, the YPG targeted it with a suicide drone, killing seven soldiers and injuring 20 others, it added.
‘Clear violation’
In a separate statement, the army’s Operations Command described the incident as a “dangerous escalation” and a “clear violation” of the ceasefire, saying the YPG continues attacks on Syrians and their army and disregards all previous agreements, according to the news agency.
The attack came after the Syrian presidency said on Tuesday that a “mutual understanding” had been reached with the YPG group regarding the future of the Hasakah province.
The defence ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG, which took effect at 1700 GMT on Tuesday.
The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU.