FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that Iran will "for sure" participate in the 2026 World Cup despite the US-Israeli war on Tehran.

"Iran is coming for sure. We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help," Infantino said on broadcaster CNBC.

"But Iran has to come, they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play," he said of the team's upcoming matches scheduled in the United States in June.

He said that "sports should be outside of politics."

"If there's nobody else that believes in building bridges and keeping them intact and together, we are doing the job," he continued.

His comment came after Mexico confirmed that FIFA rejected Iran's request to move all of their matches to the US southern neighbour.