SPORT
2 min read
FIFA chief says Iran 'for sure' participating in World Cup
The comments come after Mexico confirmed that FIFA rejected Iran's request to move all of their matches to the country.
FIFA chief says Iran 'for sure' participating in World Cup
Infantino says that "sports should be outside of politics." (Photo: FILE) / Reuters
6 hours ago

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that Iran will "for sure" participate in the 2026 World Cup despite the US-Israeli war on Tehran.

"Iran is coming for sure. We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help," Infantino said on broadcaster CNBC.

"But Iran has to come, they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play," he said of the team's upcoming matches scheduled in the United States in June.

He said that "sports should be outside of politics."

"If there's nobody else that believes in building bridges and keeping them intact and together, we are doing the job," he continued.

His comment came after Mexico confirmed that FIFA rejected Iran's request to move all of their matches to the US southern neighbour.

RelatedTRT World - Iran will play World Cup games at US venues as scheduled: FIFA's Infantino
RECOMMENDED

Participation in doubt

Iran's participation in the global tournament had been thrown into doubt by the war with the United States and Israel that broke out on February 28.

Iran qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in March 2025 after a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan.

The World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, starts on June 11.

However, Iran is scheduled to play all its Group G games — including Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand — in the US.

According to the team's fixtures on FIFA's website, Iran is set to play New Zealand on June 15 at Los Angeles Stadium, Belgium on June 21 at the same venue, and Egypt on June 26 at Seattle Stadium.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Europe weighs NATO 'Plan B' as doubts grow over US commitment
Afghanistan sends over 500 tonnes of aid to Gaza
Türkiye targets AI misinformation with new data push
Israeli high court hears petition seeking removal of far-right minister Ben-Gvir
TRT Humanitarian Film Festival opens submissions for 8th edition
'Not our war': European allies break with Washington over its war on Iran
ICE deported over 442,000 people from US in fiscal year 2025: report
'Not forgotten but abandoned': Sudan war enters its fourth year
Palestinian FM says global mood shifting on Israel, demands 'action, not words'
War's ripple effects could push millions into poverty far beyond Middle East, UNDP warns
Pakistan PM embarks on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye tour to push US-Iran talks forward
Saudi Arabia to inject $3B into Pakistan as UAE debt deadline looms
Trump hints at imminent turning point on Iran, signals ceasefire extension not needed
How did the Lebanon-Israel talks proceed in Washington?
Dozens feared dead as boat carrying 250 Rohingya, Bangladeshi migrants sinks in Andaman Sea