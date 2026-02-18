WORLD
India's Modi meets Spanish PM Sanchez to boost ties in digital sector, trade
India and Spain review economic ties as bilateral trade reaches $9.32 billion in 2024.
Modi (Left) and Sanchez (Middle) discussed expanding India Spain trade and digital cooperation. [File photo] / Reuters
6 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the two leaders sought to strengthen ties between their countries, according to an official statement.

Sanchez, who is visiting India for the AI Impact Summit 2026, held wide-ranging talks with Modi focused on boosting cooperation across key sectors, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

“Key areas discussed include trade and economy, digital, innovation, health, climate action and education among others,” he said, adding Modi “conveyed his appreciation for Spain’s consistent support for strong India-EU relations.”

Spain is India’s sixth-largest trading partner in the European Union.

Bilateral trade in goods reached $9.32 billion in 2024.

Separately, Modi held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

“They discussed cooperation in sustainability and digitalisation, AI research and ethical innovation and how Indian talent can strengthen bilateral collaboration,” the ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added, “…the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing responsible, talent-driven AI and harnessing tech-enabled solutions for a sustainable future.”

