Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the two leaders sought to strengthen ties between their countries, according to an official statement.

Sanchez, who is visiting India for the AI Impact Summit 2026, held wide-ranging talks with Modi focused on boosting cooperation across key sectors, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

“Key areas discussed include trade and economy, digital, innovation, health, climate action and education among others,” he said, adding Modi “conveyed his appreciation for Spain’s consistent support for strong India-EU relations.”

Spain is India’s sixth-largest trading partner in the European Union.

Bilateral trade in goods reached $9.32 billion in 2024.