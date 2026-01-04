Seven-time major singles champion Venus Williams said Sunday she's still driven to play good tennis - and "it gives you great legs" - as she prepares for an Australian Open tilt at age 45.

Williams will become the oldest woman to play in the main draw at the season-opening Grand Slam after accepting a wildcard, five years after she last competed in Melbourne.

The American said she was unaware of the record she was poised to break, adding she didn't have the same intense approach to achieving milestones as in her prime.

However, her drive to succeed on court remained.

"I think one of my goals is to be joyful and just embrace being uncomfortable because that's the things champions can do," she said.

"I definitely don't wake up and come halfway across the world -- or more than halfway -- to not be feeling the fire.

"And, well, tennis burns a lot of calories. It gives you great legs. I figure if I want to stay fit, I've got to keep playing."