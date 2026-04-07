Pakistan has made a last-minute proposal to avert "catastrophic" US attacks on Iran, hours ahead of a deadline set by President Donald Trump who warned a "whole civilisation will die tonight".

The White House said it was aware and would respond to the proposal by Pakistan, which sought to mediate after more than five weeks of US and Israeli attacks.

"Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement... are progressing steadily," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X.

He appealed to Trump to extend his 8:00 PM Washington deadline by two weeks, asking Iran to commit to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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Strikes continue

The latest threats to Iran from the Trump administration brought disbelief and warnings.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight... I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote.