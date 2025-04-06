Suspected US air strikes over the weekend targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed at least six people, the group said on Sunday, while a bombing video posted by US President Donald Trump suggested casualties in the overall campaign may be higher than the Houthis acknowledge.

A strike on Sunday night in Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital of Yemen, hit a house, killing at least four people and wounding 16 others, the Houthis said. Their al-Masirah satellite news channel showed images of the damaged home and people receiving care in a hospital.

The strike on the house in Sanaa’s Shu’ub district allegedly targeted a Houthi leader, part of a wider decapitation campaign launched by the Trump administration to kill Houthi leaders. The intense campaign of US air strikes targeting the Houthis over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters — related to the Israel-Hamas war — has killed at least 73 people, according to casualty figures released by the Houthis.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian-backed Houthis said other suspected US air strikes killed at least two people in the Houthi stronghold of Saada and wounded nine others. Footage aired by al-Masirah showed a strike collapsing what appeared to be a two-story building. The Houthis aired no footage from inside the building, which they described as a solar power shop.

The Houthis have not acknowledged any casualties among their security and military leadership — something challenged after an online video posted by Trump.

Trump bombing footage suggests rebel leaders targeted

Early on Saturday, Trump posted what appeared to be a black-and-white video from a drone showing over 70 people gathered in a circle. An explosion detonates during the 25-second video. A massive crater is left in its wake.

“These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack,” Trump claimed, without offering a location or any other details about the strike. “Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!”

The US military’s Central Command, which oversees Mideast military operations, has not published the video nor offered specific details about the strikes it has conducted since March 15. The White House has said over 200 strikes have targeted the Houthis.

The Houthi-controlled SABA news agency in Yemen, citing an anonymous source, described the bombing as targeting “a social Eid visit in Hodeida governorate.” Muslims around the world just celebrated Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. SABA had published images of other commanders meeting fighters during the holiday, though not any high-level Houthi officials.

“Those present at that gathering had no connection to the operations carried out by the (Houthis), which are implementing the decision to ban navigation on ships linked to the American and Israeli enemy,” the SABA report said, adding that the attack killed and wounded “dozens.”

The Houthis previously have not acknowledged any strike on Hodeida during that time with such a high casualty count. The SABA report also did not describe those killed as civilians, suggesting they did have ties to the Houthis’ security or military forces. Hodeida has been a site of Houthi attacks into the Red Sea.

Moammar al-Eryani, the information minister for Yemen’s exiled government opposing the Houthis, claimed the strike killed some 70 Houthi fighters and leaders, as well as “experts” from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. He offered no evidence for the claim, though Iran has backed the Houthis.