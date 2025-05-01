The head of Türkiye's premier technology event, TEKNOFEST, highlighted that high technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are the keys to the new world, stressing that AI, when combined with the right purpose and ethical values, can provide humanity with a much better future.

Selcuk Bayraktar, speaking at the opening ceremony of TEKNOFEST TRNC, which was held at the old Ercan Airport in Lefkosa, emphasised that AI can enable groundbreaking innovations in health, equal educational opportunity, and countless opportunities that will make life easier.

Noting that the world is being plunged into a terrible darkness, Bayraktar said: "A great crime against humanity, a genocide, is taking place right next to us. Children are being bombed in Gaza.

"This darkness can only be removed by the light of truth. A world in which technology can be used to promote justice and compassion must be established."

Regarding the TRNC's situation, he said the country will not only be a symbol of historical struggles but also of great achievements.

He underscored that the country should be a global centre of attraction for technology and science in the heart of the Mediterranean.

He stressed that the TRNC should be visited not only for vacation but also for science, technology, and production.

Bayraktar said new ideas should be born in the TRNC, adding: "R&D should develop here, and projects that will leave their mark on the world should emerge from here.

"The TRNC is the island of peace. It guarantees peace, security, and brotherhood in the Mediterranean."

Organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry, TEKNOFEST has been held annually since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners, and universities.

