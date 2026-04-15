Washington has not yet “formally agreed” to extend the Iran ceasefire, but diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement between the US and Iran continue, a senior US official has said.

“The United States has not formally agreed to an extension of the ceasefire. There is continued engagement between the US and Iran to reach a deal,” the official told Anadolu on Wednesday.

Talks were held in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, over the weekend to try to permanently end the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28, but no agreement was reached during the marathon negotiations.

They were held after Pakistan secured a two-week ceasefire on April 8. That agreement is set to expire next week.

Two US officials told the Axios news website that Washington and Tehran moved closer to reaching a deal to permanently end the war on Tuesday, inching towards a framework that would do so under mediation from Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye.

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Pushing with both sides

A Pakistani delegation led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to try to narrow remaining differences. "Lets wait and see if we can get a deal. We are hopeful and accordingly trying to push with both sides," a Pakistani official told Axios.