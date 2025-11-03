MIDDLE EAST
Iran will cooperate with US only if it abandons Israel: Khamenei
In September, the UN reinstated sanctions on Tehran under the so-called "snapback" mechanism after Britain, France and Germany triggered the process.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks during a televised speech in Tehran. / Reuters Archive
November 3, 2025

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has said that Tehran would only consider cooperation with the United States if it changed its policy in the region, including supporting Israel.

"If they completely abandon support for the Zionist regime, withdraw their military bases from here (the region), and refrain from interfering in this region, then it (cooperation) can be considered," Khamenei said on Monday.

"The arrogant nature of the United States accepts nothing other than submission."

The remarks came during a gathering with students in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy following the Iranian Revolution, which toppled the Western-backed Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented aerial attack against Iran, triggering a war which saw the US join briefly with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and killed 935 people in Iran and 24 in Israel.

The 12-day war with Israel prompted an Iranian response with missile and drone strikes, derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, which had begun in April.

A ceasefire mediated by the US and Qatar has been in place between Iran and Israel since June 24.

"If the country becomes strong and the enemy realises that confronting this strong nation will not yield profit but will bring loss, the country will certainly gain immunity," Khamenei added.

Iran has been reeling under years of international sanctions, especially after the United States in 2018 withdrew from a nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions.

In September, the United Nations reinstated sanctions under the so-called "snapback" mechanism after Britain, France and Germany triggered the process.

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Tehran remained "ready to enter negotiations" with Washington, but only on its nuclear programme, ruling out any talks on its missile capabilities.

He added that talks could resume "whenever the Americans are ready to negotiate on an equal footing and based on mutual interests. Apparently, they are not in a hurry. We are not in a hurry either."

SOURCE:AFP
