Hundreds of people poured onto the streets of Kabul on Wednesday to celebrate the return of internet and mobile signals across Afghanistan.

The capital's previously deserted roads came alive as drivers honked their horns, vendors sold sweets and balloons, and residents rushed to spread the word, AFP reported.

"The city is alive again," said Mohammad Tawab Farooqi, a restaurant manager, while checking his phone.

The celebrations followed a nationwide two-day breakdown that left Afghans cut off from the virtual world.

According to local broadcaster Tolo News, all telecommunication networks have now been restored.