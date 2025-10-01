ASIA PACIFIC
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
NetBlocks, a global internet monitor, confirms that access is being gradually restored across the country.
Commuters ride past a commercial billboard advertising 4G internet services in Kabul on September 30, 2025, amid a nationwide telecom outage. / AFP
October 1, 2025

Hundreds of people poured onto the streets of Kabul on Wednesday to celebrate the return of internet and mobile signals across Afghanistan.

The capital's previously deserted roads came alive as drivers honked their horns, vendors sold sweets and balloons, and residents rushed to spread the word, AFP reported.

"The city is alive again," said Mohammad Tawab Farooqi, a restaurant manager, while checking his phone.

The celebrations followed a nationwide two-day breakdown that left Afghans cut off from the virtual world.

According to local broadcaster Tolo News, all telecommunication networks have now been restored.

The Taliban government denied speculation of a deliberate shutdown, attributing the outage to crumbling infrastructure.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan's old fibre optic network had "completely decayed" and was being replaced.

"There is nothing like that we have banned internet in the country," he posted on X, dismissing reports of a government-imposed blackout as "rumours".

NetBlocks, a global internet monitor, also confirmed that access was being gradually restored across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
