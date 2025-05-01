Voters in England began casting their ballots Thursday morning to elect more than 1,600 councillors for 23 local authorities as well as two local and four combined authority mayors.

Voters across 23 English councils will elect councilors and mayors in the first set of local polls since the July 2024 general election that brought the Labour Party back to power.

Of the 23 local authorities holding elections, 14 are county councils: Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

People are also casting votes in eight unitary authorities: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Durham, North Northamptonshire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northamptonshire, and Wiltshire.

One metropolitan council, Doncaster, is also holding an election.

Elections are also taking place for two local authority mayors and four combined authority mayors for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Greater Lincolnshire, Hull and East Yorkshire, and the West of England.