US President Donald Trump has said that his country will "run" Venezuela until a political transition can occur, after the unprecedented US military attacks to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from the country.

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump told a press conference on Saturday, adding that US forces were ready to conduct a second, "much bigger" wave of strikes if necessary.

Giving details of the US attacks, Trump said the US military caused a blackout in the Venezuelan capital Caracas so it could carry out an operation to seize Maduro.

"It was dark. The lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have," Trump told media at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"This was one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history," Trump added.



He said US air, land and sea forces were used in the operation.