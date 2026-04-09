Israeli gunfire has killed a Palestinian third-grade student inside her classroom in northern Gaza, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement, the education ministry said.

The ministry on Thursday identified the girl as Ritaaj Rihan, saying she was sitting at her desk at Abu Ubaida bin al-Jarrah School when she was shot in front of her classmates.

The ministry said the incident caused severe psychological trauma among the students, describing the killing as a “brutal and horrific crime.”

“It was not an isolated incident, but a direct extension of a systematic policy targeting the Palestinian people,” the ministry said.