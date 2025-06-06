US President Donald Trump has downplayed tensions with Elon Musk, calling their public split “okay” and saying “It's going very well, never done better.”

The President’s comments in a brief telephone call made to Politico came amid a sharp online feud over Trump’s flagship legislative proposal, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

The bill, now before the Senate, folds in Trump’s sweeping agenda — including tax cuts and tighter immigration laws — and carries a $2.4 trillion price tag.

“The numbers are through the roof, the highest polls I’ve ever had and I have to go,” he said.

Tech mogul Musk, once a vocal supporter, publicly lashed out at the cost, prompting a bitter clash with the president.

Musk went further and endorsed Trump’s impeachment after the president said to axe billions of dollars in government subsidies and contracts for the tech billionaire’s companies.

Alarmed by the fallout, White House aides scheduled a Friday call with Musk in hopes of brokering a truce, according to Politico.

Tensions are calming down