After very public spat, Trump and Musk set up call to smooth things over: Report
Tensions are reportedly easing between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, following a White House-arranged phone call aimed at defusing the situation.
Musk supported Trump’s impeachment after subsidy threats emerged. / Reuters
June 6, 2025

US President Donald Trump has downplayed tensions with Elon Musk, calling their public split “okay” and saying “It's going very well, never done better.”

The President’s comments in a brief telephone call made to Politico came amid a sharp online feud over Trump’s flagship legislative proposal, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

The bill, now before the Senate, folds in Trump’s sweeping agenda — including tax cuts and tighter immigration laws — and carries a $2.4 trillion price tag.

“The numbers are through the roof, the highest polls I’ve ever had and I have to go,” he said.

Tech mogul Musk, once a vocal supporter, publicly lashed out at the cost, prompting a bitter clash with the president.

Musk went further and endorsed Trump’s impeachment after the president said to axe billions of dollars in government subsidies and contracts for the tech billionaire’s companies.

Alarmed by the fallout, White House aides scheduled a Friday call with Musk in hopes of brokering a truce, according to Politico.

Tensions are calming down

Prominent figures like hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman stepped in to urge reconciliation, saying peace would serve the country’s interest.

“I support @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk and they should make peace for the benefit of our great country,” Ackman wrote on X.

Musk signalled openness to dialogue, replying to Ackman’s post with, “You’re not wrong,” after days of fiery criticism online.

Inside the White House, aides pushed Trump to shift focus back to the bill’s passage rather than fueling the feud.

The president followed their advice, striking a more moderate tone in a Truth Social post that still carried a jab.

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress,” Trump said.

He also warned that if the bill doesn’t pass, “there will be a 68 percent tax increase,” urging support for its passage.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
