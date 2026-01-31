Iran’s top security official has signalled progress in efforts to de-escalate tensions with the United States following days of heightened strain.
In a post on social media on Saturday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said a “structured framework” for negotiations is “taking shape and moving forward”.
He also brushed aside what he described as “manufactured hype of the media’s war narrative”.
Larijani’s remarks come amid intense diplomatic activity led by several regional countries, most notably Türkiye, aimed at mediating between Tehran and Washington and easing tensions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Istanbul on Friday, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Larijani himself made a whirlwind visit to Moscow, where he reportedly held closed-door talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
While details of the meeting have not been disclosed, it was confirmed by the Kremlin.
Tensions between Iran and the United States have been running high since protests erupted in Iran last month and US President Donald Trump pledged to “come to the rescue” of protesters.
Earlier this week, Trump announced that a large US military fleet was sailing towards Iran and warned that Tehran must immediately enter negotiations and abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Iranian officials have reiterated their readiness to engage in negotiations based on “mutual respect”, as Araghchi stated after his meeting with his Turkish counterpart on Friday.
At the same time, Iranian military commanders say their forces are on maximum alert, vowing a forceful response to any attack by the United States or Israel.