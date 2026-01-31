WORLD
2 min read
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
Iranian officials reiterate their readiness to engage in negotiations based on "mutual respect".
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
(FILE) Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 15, 2024. / Reuters
January 31, 2026

Iran’s top security official has signalled progress in efforts to de-escalate tensions with the United States following days of heightened strain.

In a post on social media on Saturday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said a “structured framework” for negotiations is “taking shape and moving forward”.

He also brushed aside what he described as “manufactured hype of the media’s war narrative”.

Larijani’s remarks come amid intense diplomatic activity led by several regional countries, most notably Türkiye, aimed at mediating between Tehran and Washington and easing tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Istanbul on Friday, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

RelatedTRT World - Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US

Larijani himself made a whirlwind visit to Moscow, where he reportedly held closed-door talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

RECOMMENDED

While details of the meeting have not been disclosed, it was confirmed by the Kremlin.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been running high since protests erupted in Iran last month and US President Donald Trump pledged to “come to the rescue” of protesters.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that a large US military fleet was sailing towards Iran and warned that Tehran must immediately enter negotiations and abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Iranian officials have reiterated their readiness to engage in negotiations based on “mutual respect”, as Araghchi stated after his meeting with his Turkish counterpart on Friday.

At the same time, Iranian military commanders say their forces are on maximum alert, vowing a forceful response to any attack by the United States or Israel.

RelatedTRT World - Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home