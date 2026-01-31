Iran’s top security official has signalled progress in efforts to de-escalate tensions with the United States following days of heightened strain.

In a post on social media on Saturday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said a “structured framework” for negotiations is “taking shape and moving forward”.

He also brushed aside what he described as “manufactured hype of the media’s war narrative”.

Larijani’s remarks come amid intense diplomatic activity led by several regional countries, most notably Türkiye, aimed at mediating between Tehran and Washington and easing tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Istanbul on Friday, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Larijani himself made a whirlwind visit to Moscow, where he reportedly held closed-door talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.