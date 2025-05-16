Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underscored Türkiye's growing efforts to foster peace and stability in a rapidly shifting global environment — placing particular emphasis on the strategic relationship between Ankara and Washington.

"The Türkiye-US partnership is vital for establishing stability in our region and in the world. We are striving to create a constructive and result-oriented dialogue platform," Erdogan said during his return flight to Türkiye, following his official visit to Albania on Friday.

He called for a renewed focus on shared values and strategic alignment, particularly within the framework of NATO.

Defence collaboration

Erdogan also addressed longstanding tensions related to defense cooperation and sanctions, saying: "Regarding CAATSA, we can comfortably say there is a softening. I believe we will overcome the CAATSA process much faster as well."

The Turkish president insisted that there should be no constraints on defence collaboration between the two nations.

"As two great allies and NATO members, there should be no restrictions or obstacles between us in the field of defence," he said.

Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s expectations for the removal of all barriers harming the strategic alliance. "Removing all obstacles contrary to the spirit of strategic partnership is our greatest expectation. Every positive step is valuable. I believe more will follow," he said.

Peace and stability

He also welcomed recent progress, saying "the US State Department has approved an air-to-air missile sale to Türkiye exceeding $300 million."

Syria, Iraq and terrorism Erdogan called on Europe to take responsibility for eliminating terrorism in Syria and to begin reconstruction. He praised the recent US decision to lift sanctions on Syria, viewing it as a positive example.

"I consider US President Mr. Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria to be very important and meaningful in this context. I hope my friend Trump’s decision will serve as an example to all relevant parties, especially the EU."

Türkiye maintains strong ties with the Syrian government, Erdogan said, adding: "We currently have very good relations with the Syrian administration. Syrian President Mr. Ahmed Sharaa has visited Türkiye twice. We had extremely productive discussions."

This approach, he said, will foster peace and stability not only in Syria but also in neighboring Iraq.

On domestic and cross-border counterterrorism efforts, the Turkish president said: "The complete laying down of arms by the [PKK] terrorist organisation, the full implementation of the dissolution decision, and the abandonment of illegality are essential."

He added that discussions were underway with neighbouring countries on disarming terrorist elements outside Turkish borders.

