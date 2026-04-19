Two Palestinians have been killed and four others wounded on Sunday by Israeli gunfire and air strike in several parts of Gaza, according to medical sources.

A Palestinian was killed after Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward tents of displaced people in Halawa camp east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, the sources said.

A 16-year-old boy was also seriously injured and taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after being targeted by an Israeli quadcopter drone in the Al-Tahlia area of Deir al-Balah, in the central part of Gaza.

Separately, a Palestinian lost his life, and three others sustained injuries after an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle on Salah al-Din Street east of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources said.

Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement that it received a body and three wounded Palestinians, including a child, following the strike.

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Violations of the ceasefire

The casualties were the latest in ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect in the Palestinian enclave since October 2025.