WAR ON GAZA
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Israeli army kills two Palestinians, wounds four in Gaza amid ceasefire violations
The casualties are the latest in ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect in the Palestinian enclave since October 2025.
Israeli army kills two Palestinians, wounds four in Gaza amid ceasefire violations
The ongoing violations have killed 773 Palestinians and injured 2,171 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. / AP
an hour ago

Two Palestinians have been killed and four others wounded on Sunday by Israeli gunfire and air strike in several parts of Gaza, according to medical sources.

A Palestinian was killed after Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward tents of displaced people in Halawa camp east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, the sources said.

A 16-year-old boy was also seriously injured and taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after being targeted by an Israeli quadcopter drone in the Al-Tahlia area of Deir al-Balah, in the central part of Gaza.

Separately, a Palestinian lost his life, and three others sustained injuries after an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle on Salah al-Din Street east of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources said.

Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement that it received a body and three wounded Palestinians, including a child, following the strike.

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Violations of the ceasefire

The casualties were the latest in ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect in the Palestinian enclave since October 2025.

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Israeli army vehicles and helicopters opened fire toward areas east of the central governorate, local sources also told Anadolu.

In southern Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of the city of Khan Younis, coinciding with heavy gunfire from vehicles and helicopters, while naval vessels targeted the city’s coastline with shells and machine gun fire.

On Tuesday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said in a statement that Israel had so far committed 2,400 violations of the ceasefire agreement, including killings, arrests, the ongoing siege, and starvation.

The ongoing violations have killed 773 Palestinians and injured 2,171 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The truce followed Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza that started in October 2023, killing over 72,000 Palestinians and wounding 172,000 others.

The deadly strikes also caused widespread destruction, affecting 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - UNICEF expresses 'outrage' after Israeli troops kill two water contractors in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
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