On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale military attack deep into Iranian territory, striking what it claimed were nuclear and military targets. Official Israeli statements framed the operation as a necessary preemptive measure to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions .

But the broader picture, especially the timing and immediate consequences, suggests something else may be at play: a deliberate effort to shift the world’s focus away from the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza .

This is not speculation for its own sake—it is rooted in regional context, diplomatic trends, and Israel’s own strategic playbook.

As global pressure mounts over Israel’s war on Gaza—now in its eighteenth month—this strike on Iran appears less like a response to an urgent threat and more like a diversionary manoeuvre to recalibrate global narratives.

The Gaza war has dragged Israel into one of the most serious legitimacy crises in its modern history.

The war’s toll on Palestinian civilians has become impossible to ignore. Hospitals have been bombed. Aid has been blocked. Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened.

International legal bodies—the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court—have taken unprecedented steps. Israeli leaders are facing potential arrest warrants .

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protests have swept across university campuses, city squares, and diplomatic arenas across the world.

It is precisely in this climate of growing global isolation that the June 13 strike took place.

Crucially, the timing coincided with the sixth round of nuclear conversations between Iran and the United States, hosted by Oman.

These talks, if successful, might have led to a reduction in regional tensions and a re-engagement with the 2015 nuclear agreement framework.

For Israel, this diplomatic opening posed a threat: the possibility of Iran regaining some level of normalisation with Western powers, mainly the US, at a time when Tel Aviv itself is facing growing condemnation, including traditionally allied Western countries such as Canada, France, the United Kingdom , among others.

By escalating militarily at that precise moment, Israel not only disrupted those diplomatic channels, but also ensured that headlines — recently dominated by the tragedy unfolding in Rafah or Deir al-Balah — would now be focused on the risk of war with Iran.

The world’s gaze shifted overnight from Gaza’s siege to a renewed Israeli-Iranian confrontation. This shift wasn’t accidental—it was instrumental.

Suddenly, the international media began framing Israel once again as a state under existential threat, facing down a hostile, nuclear-aspiring regional power .

This is a narrative Israeli officials have cultivated for years, and it serves an obvious purpose: it allows Israel to reclaim moral and strategic legitimacy, especially in the West, by reasserting itself as a bulwark against so-called Iranian aggression.

Home truths

For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the strike also offered clear domestic benefits.

His government has faced rising discontent , particularly from the families of hostages still held in Gaza, as well as from reservists and segments of Israel’s security establishment.

Netanyahu, who leads the most far-right Israeli government in history, barely escaped after the opposition moved a bill calling for the dissolution of the Knesset.

Amid accusations of military overreach and diplomatic failure, a high-profile strike on Iran allowed him to project strength and strategic clarity—reframing the national discourse around security rather than accountability.

The tension between Israel and Iran is not new. Israel has long viewed Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities as a direct and existential threat.