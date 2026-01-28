At least five civilians have been killed while attempting to return to their homes in villages near the Tishrin and Qara Qozak dams in northern Syria, after landmines planted by the YPG terror group exploded, according to the Aleppo Media Directorate.
"The group had planted landmines in a large number of civilian homes prior to its withdrawal," the statement said.
Aid convoy
In a separate development, the Central Committee for Aleppo Response, in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, has dispatched a humanitarian convoy carrying food, medical and relief supplies to the Ayn al-Arab area, as part of efforts by Aleppo province to deliver aid to civilians.
The statement said that "hundreds of civilians were able to leave the area through the Nour Ali crossing," announced by the Syrian Army’s Operations Command, after several shelter centres were prepared in the town of Sarrin and in Aleppo city.
However, it said the YPG terror group placed obstacles to prevent residents from leaving for areas under Syrian state control, including by planting landmines on roads, "threatening the lives of thousands of Syrians."
According to the Aleppo Media Directorate, YPG terror group has imposed a "suffocating siege" for several days on the villages of al-Jaada, al-Qubba and Tal Ahmar, as well as other nearby villages, by blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid.