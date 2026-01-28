At least five civilians have been killed while attempting to return to their homes in villages near the Tishrin and Qara Qozak dams in northern Syria, after landmines planted by the YPG terror group exploded, according to the Aleppo Media Directorate.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the directorate said the terror group had planted landmines in a large number of civilian homes before withdrawing from the area.

