Türkiye and Hungary have signed agreements on many fields, including aviation, security, technology, culture, and education, to enhance bilateral ties, the Turkish president said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Istanbul on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two countries are close to reaching $6-billion trade volume target.

"We implemented 28 joint actions, allocated resources to joint projects" in 2025, which was declared Türkiye-Hungary Year of Science and Innovation, Erdogan added.