Republican and Democratic members of the US Congress have delivered swift reactions to US bombings of Iranian nuclear facilities early on Sunday.

The following are statements from key lawmakers:

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, applauded the operation but cautioned that the United States now faced "very serious choices ahead."

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, Republican of Idaho, said, "This war is Israel's war, not our war, but Israel is one of our strongest allies and is disarming Iran for the good of the world."

Risch added, "This is not the start of a forever war. There will not be American boots on the ground in Iran."

"This is not constitutional," conservative Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky said on social media.

He was referring to the power of Congress to declare war on foreign countries.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican of Louisiana, said, "The president gave Iran's leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement."