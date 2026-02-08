Türkiye condemned a deadly attack on displaced civilians in Sudan's North Kordofan state, expressing sorrow over the many lives lost when paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted a vehicle carrying civilians.

In a written statement on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “We have learned with deep sorrow that many civilians have lost their lives as a result of an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting a vehicle carrying displaced persons in Sudan’s North Kordofan state.”

It said the incident involved a vehicle transporting civilians who had been forced to flee their homes amid ongoing conflict.

“This attack constitutes a blatant and grave violation of international humanitarian law with regard to the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts,” the ministry said.

Ankara stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances during armed conflicts.

“We strongly condemn attacks against civilians,” the statement said.

Targeting WFP convoy