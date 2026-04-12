WAR ON GAZA
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Hamas demands international action as Israeli ceasefire violations continue in Gaza
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas calls mediators and guarantor countries to take action following a series of Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza.
Hamas demands international action as Israeli ceasefire violations continue in Gaza
Hamas calls for action as Israeli strikes continue in Gaza. [File] / Reuters
21 hours ago

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has renewed its demand that mediators and guarantor countries take action because of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said Israel committed a "horrific massacre" in central Gaza earlier Saturday.

"The criminal Zionist occupation committed today a horrific massacre by killing citizens in Bureij camp, in continuation of a genocide war that has not stopped despite all the misleading talk about the ceasefire holding," said Qassem.

Medical sources have told Anadolu agency that Israel has killed six Palestinians and wounded others before dawn Saturday in an attack targeting a police station in the Bureij refugee camp.

Later Saturday, 17-year-old Ali Hossam al-Masri was killed by Israeli gunfire in the town of Beit Lahia.

Witnesses said the Israeli army opened fire on a group of Palestinians in an area outside the army's control, beyond the so-called "yellow line."

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Qassem said the killings reaffirmed the demand that Israel be compelled to implement the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, including ending all violations.

He said continued attacks reflected "complete Israeli disregard" for the efforts of mediators.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has condemned the killings, urging the international community to impose sanctions on Israel.

Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has committed hundreds of violations, killing at least 749 Palestinians and wounding 2,082 more.

RelatedTRT World - Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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