The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has renewed its demand that mediators and guarantor countries take action because of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said Israel committed a "horrific massacre" in central Gaza earlier Saturday.

"The criminal Zionist occupation committed today a horrific massacre by killing citizens in Bureij camp, in continuation of a genocide war that has not stopped despite all the misleading talk about the ceasefire holding," said Qassem.

Medical sources have told Anadolu agency that Israel has killed six Palestinians and wounded others before dawn Saturday in an attack targeting a police station in the Bureij refugee camp.

Later Saturday, 17-year-old Ali Hossam al-Masri was killed by Israeli gunfire in the town of Beit Lahia.

Witnesses said the Israeli army opened fire on a group of Palestinians in an area outside the army's control, beyond the so-called "yellow line."