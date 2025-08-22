Colombia was hit by two major attacks that left at least 13 people dead and dozens more injured.

In the western city of Cali, a vehicle bomb targeted the Marco Fidel Suarez Military Aviation School.

Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder said that at least five people were killed and 36 were injured in the blast.

He announced a ban on large trucks entering the city amid fears of further explosions.

The attack came just weeks after three coordinated bombings on June 10 killed seven people and wounded more than 50 in the city.

The assault in Cali coincided with a separate strike in the northern department of Antioquia, where a police helicopter was downed by an explosives-laden drone.

At least eight officers were killed and eight others wounded, the government said.

President Gustavo Petro said on X that the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter had been transporting personnel for coca crop eradication in Amalfi.