Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has increasingly isolated his country by pursuing aggressive military policies that have brought widespread death and destruction across the region, says Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Speaking to journalists in Istanbul on Thursday, Fidan said that under the current circumstances, normalising relations with Israel has become virtually impossible—not only for Türkiye, but for many countries around the world.

“As long as this continues, it is impossible not only for us but for many countries to normalise relations with Israel,” Fidan said, referring to Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

His remarks pointed to a broader diplomatic reality in which Israel’s leadership is facing growing resistance, not just from governments, but from rights groups and elected officials in Europe.

Fidan highlighted the visible reluctance of European leaders to engage publicly with Netanyahu, noting that few, if any, are willing to travel to Israel or be photographed alongside him.

“No one is going (to Israel),” he said. “Why aren’t they going? European leaders are elected. They know that being photographed with him is not a good thing these days.”

Fidan says democratic accountability has become a decisive factor shaping foreign policy choices, as leaders weigh diplomatic engagements against the expectations and sensitivities of their voters.