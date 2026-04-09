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Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce
Sharif holds a phone call with Macron over the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce
File photo: French, Pakistani leaders voice concern over Lebanon amid Israeli strikes. / AP
April 9, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed “serious concern” over Lebanon amid Israeli strikes during a phone call, highlighting the urgent need to end the violence as Islamabad continues to receive appreciation for mediating a truce between the US and Iran.

“We also expressed serious concern over the ongoing aggression in Lebanon and stressed the urgent need to end the violence and loss of innocent lives so that peace may be restored across the region,” Sharif said in a post on X on Thursday.

Macron “graciously congratulated Pakistan on its sincere efforts in facilitating the ceasefire between Iran and the United States and for helping bring both sides to the negotiating table,” the statement added.

Pakistan will continue to work with its partners and friends, including France, to ensure that this opportunity leads to a durable and lasting peace, Sharif said.

The prime minister also reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with friends and partners, including the UK, in the collective pursuit of enduring peace in the region and beyond, responding on X to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who reshared a joint statement on the ceasefire thanking Pakistan for its mediation efforts.

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Separately, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the attacks on Lebanon.

“Such blatant acts continue to undermine international efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, while posing a serious threat to further destabilisation of regional security,” the statement said, calling for the international community to “take immediate and decisive action to hold Israel accountable.”

Lebanon declared a one-day national mourning on Thursday after Israeli attacks killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others on Wednesday.

Iran and the US announced a two-week truce on Tuesday, mediated by Pakistan, aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end a war launched by Washington and Israel against Tehran on February 28.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon declares one-day national mourning following deadly Israeli attacks
SOURCE:AA
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