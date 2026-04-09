French President Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed “serious concern” over Lebanon amid Israeli strikes during a phone call, highlighting the urgent need to end the violence as Islamabad continues to receive appreciation for mediating a truce between the US and Iran.

“We also expressed serious concern over the ongoing aggression in Lebanon and stressed the urgent need to end the violence and loss of innocent lives so that peace may be restored across the region,” Sharif said in a post on X on Thursday.

Macron “graciously congratulated Pakistan on its sincere efforts in facilitating the ceasefire between Iran and the United States and for helping bring both sides to the negotiating table,” the statement added.

Pakistan will continue to work with its partners and friends, including France, to ensure that this opportunity leads to a durable and lasting peace, Sharif said.

The prime minister also reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with friends and partners, including the UK, in the collective pursuit of enduring peace in the region and beyond, responding on X to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who reshared a joint statement on the ceasefire thanking Pakistan for its mediation efforts.