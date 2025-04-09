China has rejected claims made by Kiev that Chinese citizens were “fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine.”

“Such claims have no basis. In fact, China’s position on Ukraine is very clear,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday when asked about claims made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kiev arrested two Chinese citizens fighting alongside Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region.

“Ukrainian side needs to view correctly China’s efforts and constructive role for the political settlement of the crisis,” Lin added.

Lin also urged Chinese people to stay away from armed conflicts, adding that Beijing was “verifying information” from Kiev on alleged claims that the Chinese were fighting for Russia against Ukraine.

"Involving China was a clear signal" that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

However, the ministry spokesman Lin said: “Let me stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict and in particular avoid participation in any parties’ military operations,” according to a video record of his news conference.

Diplomatic solution

Zelenskyy had cliamed: "Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory- in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession."