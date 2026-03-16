A drone strike set an oil depot ablaze in southern Russia on Monday, local authorities reported, highlighting the growing reach of attacks deep inside Russian territory.

Regional officials said the depot in Labinsk, Krasnodar region, caught fire following the strike.

No injuries were reported, and officials have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage as emergency crews worked to contain the blaze.

The region has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drones, part of an expanding aerial campaign against Russian energy and military infrastructure.

Last week, strikes hit an oil facility near Tikhoretsk, the Afipsky refinery, and installations near Port Kavkaz.

Meanwhile, Russia said Ukraine launched one of its largest drone offensives against Moscow over the weekend.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that more than 100 drones were intercepted over two days, as air defences responded to multiple waves of “kamikaze” drones.

The Russian defence ministry said at least 145 drones were shot down overnight, including 53 over the greater Moscow region, according to TASS news agency.

Authorities temporarily restricted flights at the city’s major airports during the attacks, according to the national aviation watchdog.