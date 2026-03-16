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Ukraine hits Russian oil depot in massive drone strike
Ukrainian drones struck multiple Russian energy sites while emergency crews contained the blaze at Labinsk in the Krasnodar region.
Ukraine hits Russian oil depot in massive drone strike
The drone attacks highlight Ukraine’s expanding reach into Russian territory. / AP
16 hours ago

A drone strike set an oil depot ablaze in southern Russia on Monday, local authorities reported, highlighting the growing reach of attacks deep inside Russian territory.

Regional officials said the depot in Labinsk, Krasnodar region, caught fire following the strike.

No injuries were reported, and officials have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage as emergency crews worked to contain the blaze.

The region has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drones, part of an expanding aerial campaign against Russian energy and military infrastructure.

Last week, strikes hit an oil facility near Tikhoretsk, the Afipsky refinery, and installations near Port Kavkaz.

Meanwhile, Russia said Ukraine launched one of its largest drone offensives against Moscow over the weekend.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that more than 100 drones were intercepted over two days, as air defences responded to multiple waves of “kamikaze” drones.

The Russian defence ministry said at least 145 drones were shot down overnight, including 53 over the greater Moscow region, according to TASS news agency.

Authorities temporarily restricted flights at the city’s major airports during the attacks, according to the national aviation watchdog.

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Moscow — along with the surrounding Moscow region — has a population of about 22 million.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or any of the Ukrainian officials on the reported attacks.

RelatedTRT World - Russia accuses Ukraine and Britain of 'terrorist attack' after strike in Bryansk

Ukraine ready for talks

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said the United States proposed a trilateral meeting with Russia on American soil to discuss ending the war.

Speaking in capital Kiev, he said on Sunday the meeting was postponed until next week.

“This is related to the war. They [Americans] are ready to meet in America. We said we are ready. The Russians are not ready to fly to America. And so, we are waiting for the Americans' response," he said.

He added that Kiev remains open to negotiations in another country if Washington or Moscow propose an alternative venue.

RelatedTRT World - Russian strikes across Ukraine leave six killed, dozens wounded
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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