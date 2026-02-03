NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that Ukraine will see an immediate military presence from allied forces as soon as a peace agreement with Russia is reached.

Speaking in Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, in Kiev, Rutte said ground, air and naval forces from the countries part of the "coalition of the willing" informal group would be deployed to Ukraine “instantly.”

"Ukraine needs strong support. The coalition of the willing has made progress on guarantees, as mentioned by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. As soon as a peace deal is signed, there will instantly appear armed forces, planes in the sky and maritime support from those in NATO who have agreed," he said.

Rutte reassured the lawmakers that NATO’s attention to Ukraine’s security will not diminish despite other global challenges.

"Now we are focusing on those world events that may cause concern, so our attention may be divided. ... But I want to assure you that our attention is not diverted from Ukraine. Ukraine has been and remains at the centre of our security thoughts, and we are ready to provide rapid and consistent support," he stressed.

According to Rutte, the alliance maintains daily dialogue with Ukraine and supplies equipment every day so Ukrainian troops can defend themselves now and deter future aggression.