At least 10 Nigerien security personnel were killed when gunmen attacked a police post in northern Niger, a region plagued by militant violence and cross-border trafficking, French media reported on Tuesday.

The assault targeted a police position in Assamaka, a desert town near the border with Algeria that serves as a major transit point for West African migrants heading north, according to Radio France Internationale (RFI).

Armed assailants arrived in six pickup trucks and opened fire on the post on Monday, Nigerien security sources told the broadcaster. Two attackers were killed in the ensuing clashes, the sources said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Joint force against rebel groups