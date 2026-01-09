Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines and low-cost carrier AJet have cancelled multiple flights to Iran, citing ongoing regional developments linked to nationwide protests.
Turkish Airlines said on Friday it had cancelled a total of 17 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to the Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad.
“Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 17 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10, to Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad have been cancelled,” the airline said in a statement, advising passengers to check the latest flight status on its official website.
Separately, Turkish low-cost carrier AJet announced the cancellation of six flights to Iran’s capital, Tehran, over the same two-day period.
“Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of six flights scheduled for Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10, to Tehran have been cancelled,” AJet said, adding that passengers are being informed of the changes.
Iran has been experiencing waves of protests since late December, sparked by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The demonstrations began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and later spread to several other cities across the country.
Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures. However, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that at least 42 people, including eight security personnel, have been killed, with dozens injured and 2,277 arrested since the protests began.