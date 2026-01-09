Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines and low-cost carrier AJet have cancelled multiple flights to Iran, citing ongoing regional developments linked to nationwide protests.

Turkish Airlines said on Friday it had cancelled a total of 17 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to the Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad.

“Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 17 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10, to Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad have been cancelled,” the airline said in a statement, advising passengers to check the latest flight status on its official website.

Separately, Turkish low-cost carrier AJet announced the cancellation of six flights to Iran’s capital, Tehran, over the same two-day period.