Israel's hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his extremist government has adopted a clear policy to "demilitarise" the area stretching from south of the Syrian capital to the Jabal al-Druze region in southern Syria.

"We have set a clear policy: demilitarisation of the region south of Damascus — from the Golan Heights to the Jabal al-Druze area. That is our first line," Netanyahu said in a recorded statement on Thursday.

"The second line is protecting the Druze in the Jabal al-Druze region," he said, referring to the mountainous area known as Jabal al-Arab, or Jabal Hauran, which lies in Syria's Sweida province and includes dozens of towns and villages at elevations of more than 5,900 feet.

Netanyahu, repeating his false claims of being the protector of Syria's Druze minority, said the dual-track approach would remain Israel's policy.

"We will not allow military forces to deploy south of Damascus, and we will not allow harm to come to the Druze in Jabal al-Druze," he claimed.

Israel, which has been conducting a genocide of Palestinians since October 2023, has repeatedly invoked the "protection of the Druze minority" as a justification for military aggression in southern Syria, including attempts to create a demilitarised buffer zone along its disputed border.

Leading Druze figures in Syria have consistently rejected those claims, issuing a joint statement condemning foreign intervention and reaffirming their commitment to a unified Syria, rejecting division and separatism.

Netanyahu claims truce 'achieved by force'

In the same statement, Netanyahu admitted that the Israeli military had struck Syrian army positions in Sweida on Wednesday, saying he had added the Syrian Defence Ministry in Damascus as a direct target.

On Wednesday, Israel launched one of its most extensive attacks in recent months, with air strikes on more than 160 targets across four Syrian provinces: Sweida, Daraa, Damascus, and its countryside.