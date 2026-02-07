Iraq has received 2,250 detainees affiliated with the Daesh terror group from Syria and has begun procedures to classify them according to their level of threat, Iraqi officials said on Saturday.

Saad Maan, head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell, said Iraq received the detainees by land and air from the Syrian side in coordination with the international coalition and through extensive efforts by Iraqi security forces, according to a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Maan said the Iraqi government and security forces were prepared to handle the influx, describing the move as part of efforts to mitigate risks not only to Iraq but also at the global level.

“Specialised teams have begun preliminary investigations and are classifying the members according to their degree of danger, while recording confessions under direct judicial supervision,” he added.

‘Fixed principle’

Maan did not clarify whether the figure represents a new batch or the cumulative number received since US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the start of transfers on Jan. 21.

Iraq’s “fixed principle” is to try all those involved in crimes against Iraqis and affiliated with Daesh before competent Iraqi courts, he said.

He added that the Foreign Ministry is in ongoing contact with several countries regarding detainees of other nationalities, noting that transfers to their home countries will begin once legal requirements are completed, while security agencies continue field and investigative work on the file.