WORLD
1 min read
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
The Turkish President says eliminating separatist terror threat in northern Syria will bring relief to entire region.
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a housing handover and investment opening ceremony in Aydin, Türkiye, on January 24, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
January 24, 2026

The fight against the terrorist group Daesh is growing stronger and more determined, with the roots of all terrorism in the region being eradicated, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Once the separatist terrorist threat in northern Syria is eliminated, not only the Syrian people but the entire region will find relief," Erdogan said at a key-delivery ceremony for newly built houses in Türkiye’s Aydin province on Saturday.

He stressed that a unified, secure, and stable Syria will benefit all of its communities.

RECOMMENDED

“The winners of a united, whole, and secure Syria will be Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds, Alawites, Druze, Christians, and all other Syrian citizens,” he added.

On global politics, Erdogan said debates at this week’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos indicate that Türkiye’s long-standing criticisms of the global system are increasingly resonating in the Western world.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43