The fight against the terrorist group Daesh is growing stronger and more determined, with the roots of all terrorism in the region being eradicated, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Once the separatist terrorist threat in northern Syria is eliminated, not only the Syrian people but the entire region will find relief," Erdogan said at a key-delivery ceremony for newly built houses in Türkiye’s Aydin province on Saturday.

He stressed that a unified, secure, and stable Syria will benefit all of its communities.