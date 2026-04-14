WAR ON IRAN
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Highly probable US-Iran peace talks will restart: UN chief
UN chief says there is "no military solution" for Middle East crisis, urging the resumption of “serious negotiations” backed by sustained political will.
Highly probable US-Iran peace talks will restart: UN chief
Guterres warns international law is being “trampled,” urging restraint as tensions continue to reverberate across the region. / AA
3 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the indication the United Nations had was that it was highly probable talks to end the Iran war will restart.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, according to an interview with the New York Post.

Asked what the United Nations knew about such prospects, Guterres told reporters at the UN, "The indication we have is that it is highly probable that these talks will restart."

Pakistan's ‘great job’

Guterres said he met with the deputy prime minister of Pakistan, and praised Pakistan's peace efforts.

"I consider it essential that these negotiations go on," Guterres said.

"I think it would be unrealistic to expect... such a complex problem, long-lasting problem, could be resolved in the first session of a negotiation. So we need negotiations to go on, and we need a ceasefire to persist as negotiations go on."

Trump was quoted as saying that "something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," referring to Pakistan.

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He said Pakistan's Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was doing a "great job" on the talks.

RelatedTRT World - All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN

No military solution

Guterres also stressed that the crisis has “no military solution,” urging the resumption of “serious negotiations” backed by sustained political will.

He called for the preservation of the existing ceasefire between the United States and Iran and emphasised the need to respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Guterres also warned that international law was being increasingly “trampled,” appealing for restraint and responsibility from all parties as tensions continue to reverberate across the region.

RelatedTRT World - Hormuz on edge: ASEAN leaders urge calm as shipping halts and US-Iran tensions simmer
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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