UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the indication the United Nations had was that it was highly probable talks to end the Iran war will restart.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, according to an interview with the New York Post.

Asked what the United Nations knew about such prospects, Guterres told reporters at the UN, "The indication we have is that it is highly probable that these talks will restart."

Pakistan's ‘great job’

Guterres said he met with the deputy prime minister of Pakistan, and praised Pakistan's peace efforts.

"I consider it essential that these negotiations go on," Guterres said.

"I think it would be unrealistic to expect... such a complex problem, long-lasting problem, could be resolved in the first session of a negotiation. So we need negotiations to go on, and we need a ceasefire to persist as negotiations go on."

Trump was quoted as saying that "something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," referring to Pakistan.